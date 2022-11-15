WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have released new information on the body that was found in Waverly Glen Park late last week.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the vehicle of the man who was found dead on park property had been parked there for four days. The DEC also said that the man was 30 years old, but the department didn’t release his name.

Forest Rangers responded to the search for a missing person around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. According to Waverly Police, the village police department, Waverly-Barton Fire, and NYSP also responded the report of a suspicious vehicle and started a search and rescue.

Around 4:30 p.m., Bradford County Emergency Services’ drone found the man dead on village property. The park was cleared around 5:30 p.m., according to the DEC.