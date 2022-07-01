NEW YORK (WETM) – The battle over the Bitcoin plant on Seneca Lake is continuing despite a ruling from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) that the “Greenidge Generations” cryptocurrency mining operation must shut down because it does not meet the requirements of new state climate laws.

“We subjected [Greenidge’s] new application to the [New York’s] new law and found that the application would have set the state back and would have increased emissions,” New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Seggos added that the facility’s operations have already led to an increase in emissions since the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed.

The DEC also said the plant, which burns natural gas, has “failed to demonstrate that the continued operation of the facility is justified notwithstanding this inconsistency, as it has not provided any electric system reliability or other ongoing need for the facility.”

The battle over the Bitcoin plant dates back to 2020, when a former Greenidge coal power plant was converted into a CryptoMine that powered over 17-thousand machines for bitcoin and, in turn, used more energy than at any other point in its history.

Greenidge is vowing to fight the ruling. In a statement, the company said in part that it’s facility represents a “remarkably insignificant 0.2-percent of the state’s target greenhouse gas emission levels for 2030.”

According to the University of Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin miners’ annual electricity use around the globe is so significant, it roughly equals the consumption of Pakistan.

The ruling comes roughly a month after New York lawmakers passed a bill that would trigger a two-year moratorium on certain powerplants for Bitcoin mining. Governor Kathy Hochul has not yet signed the bill.