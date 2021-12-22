Deer dumping results in arrest in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — An arrest has been made after a hunter had illegally dumped deer remains onto a property in Schuyler County.

In early December, Environmental Conservation Officers received reports from a hunter about deer parts being dumped on a property near his tree stand.

The individual that had left the parts was easily identified as he left his “Either Sex” deer tag on the cape of one of the deer.

Upon further investigation, ECOs were able to catch the subject and determined the hunter had failed to report two of three deer that he harvested and unlawfully dumped.

The individual had dumped the deer into a tributary to Cayuta Creek, which is a protected stream, along with trespassing.

The subject was charged with one misdemeanor and four violations and will be heard in Catharine Town Court at a later date.