“Tis the season for giving and, unfortunately, stealing. Porch Pirates do some of their best/worst work over the holidays because gift giving season means more packages arriving on porches than usual, and those porches can be fertile grounds for those who don’t mind stealing Christmas cheer from others.

The New York Department of State’s Consumer Protection Division has some warnings and tips you can use to try to thwart Porch Pirates, and maybe turn their efforts into lumps of coal.

Those tips include:

Keep track of your packages. Package theft peaks during the holiday season so keeping track of your deliveries is critical to prevent theft. Delivery companies offer real-time tracking and the option to receive customized alerts so you can stay on top of your holiday shipments once they arrive and retrieve your packages as soon as they’re delivered.

Schedule shipments when someone is home. Many online retailers and delivery companies allow consumers to schedule specific delivery time-frames. Choose a time-frame when someone will be home to avoid potential theft. When you are home, closely monitor delivery progress via tracking links and grab the shipment as soon as possible to limit the window of vulnerability.

Enlist your neighbor's help. If you're not going to be home, enlist the help of a trusted neighbor. When possible, have your packages delivered to a location where they can be received in person.

Monitor your front door with a security or doorbell camera. While a camera may not deter thieves, the presence of a camera can help you keep track of when packages are delivered so you can retrieve them quickly. If a package is stolen, the video recording of the theft can also be shared with police.

Take advantage of the "Ship to Store" option. Many retailers offer a "ship to store" option. This means that you can order items online and have them sent to a local brick-and-mortar store. You can then pick up your purchase at a time convenient for you.