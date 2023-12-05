“Tis the season for giving and, unfortunately, stealing. Porch Pirates do some of their best/worst work over the holidays because gift giving season means more packages arriving on porches than usual, and those porches can be fertile grounds for those who don’t mind stealing Christmas cheer from others.
The New York Department of State’s Consumer Protection Division has some warnings and tips you can use to try to thwart Porch Pirates, and maybe turn their efforts into lumps of coal.
Those tips include:
- Keep track of your packages. Package theft peaks during the holiday season so keeping track of your deliveries is critical to prevent theft. Delivery companies offer real-time tracking and the option to receive customized alerts so you can stay on top of your holiday shipments once they arrive and retrieve your packages as soon as they’re delivered.
- Schedule shipments when someone is home. Many online retailers and delivery companies allow consumers to schedule specific delivery time-frames. Choose a time-frame when someone will be home to avoid potential theft. When you are home, closely monitor delivery progress via tracking links and grab the shipment as soon as possible to limit the window of vulnerability.
- Enlist your neighbor’s help. If you’re not going to be home, enlist the help of a trusted neighbor. When possible, have your packages delivered to a location where they can be received in person.
- Monitor your front door with a security or doorbell camera. While a camera may not deter thieves, the presence of a camera can help you keep track of when packages are delivered so you can retrieve them quickly. If a package is stolen, the video recording of the theft can also be shared with police.
- Take advantage of the “Ship to Store” option. Many retailers offer a “ship to store” option. This means that you can order items online and have them sent to a local brick-and-mortar store. You can then pick up your purchase at a time convenient for you.
- Consider alternative delivery options. Most delivery companies have alternative pickup and delivery options available. Some include redirecting packages to a local merchant partner or holding packages at their location. Do some research by visiting their websites to explore your options and update your delivery preferences. If you know you’re going to be on vacation, request a vacation hold on all shipments.
- Opt for other services. If you’re doing most of your shopping online consider alternative services like a package locker, lock-box, or smart lockers.
- Require delivery confirmation signature. Consider requesting a signature for packages, especially for high ticket items. This will ensure your items are not left unattended when delivered. This may require choosing a pricier shipping option.
- Beware of phishing attempts. Another common scam this time of year is scammers using phishing emails and text messages to impersonate delivery companies (e.g., UPS, USPS, FedEx), banking and credit card companies, and other large retailers (e.g., Netflix, PayPal, eBay, Amazon), which often include links to sites attempting to steal your information. Always open a browser and type the company’s website address yourself instead of clicking on a link in an email or text message.
- Also, speak with your employer about having your packages delivered to your work address. Some companies allow and encourage this, others don’t, so always ask before putting this into effect.