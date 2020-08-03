Delays expected from construction on I-86 during the month of August

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting today, expect lane closures and delays while traveling on I-86 near Hornell and Howard.

Construction crews will be resurfacing over ten miles of pavement between exits 34 and 35. Delays are possible starting from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm until the end of August.

In mid-August, the on and off-ramps at Exit 34 will be paved as part of this project, with staggered closures for both the eastbound and westbound ramps. A detour will be in place for drivers to use the next ramp.



Be reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.



Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.



For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.



Follow New York State DOT on Twitter at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTHornell. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.