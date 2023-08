CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In order to accommodate for demolition activity, parking will be disrupted on Norman Street in Corning next week.

From Monday, Aug. 21, until Thursday, Aug. 24, there will be no parking allowed on Norman Street between Baker Street and Decatur Street in Corning. The demolition will occur between the hours of 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the duration of the project.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.