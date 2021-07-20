Demolition to begin August 2 for future WellNow Urgent Care

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former 7-11 building at 503 Park Place in Elmira will be demolished on August 2, and the WellNow Urgent Care that will take its place is expected to open in May 2022.

The house behind the building will also be demolished to make room for the one-story, 3,515 sq. ft. urgent care that will bring six jobs to Elmira.

In March of this year, the Elmira City Council voted to amend the property zoning from Neighborhood Mixed-Use to Urban Mixed-Use for the former 7-11 building to be demolished.

The city council also approved a free-standing 15 ft. illuminated sign on the corner of Park Place and West 3rd Ave. A new water system will also need to be installed in the building.

WellNow Urgent Care told 18 News that “the new center will provide timely service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds, and allergies, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals.”

The former 7-11 was built in the late 90s, and the property is owned and being developed by Benderson Development Company in Buffalo.