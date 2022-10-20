LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Following months of outstanding violations with its public water system, Lawrenceville Borough in Tioga County, Pa. has been fined by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP sent a letter explaining the Civil Penalty to the Borough’s solicitor after previously trying to hand deliver a letter to Council President Gordon Chilson. That letter, addressed to all Council members, said the DEP was referred to the Borough solicitor.

Lawrenceville, a community of roughly 600 people, now has to pay $6,000 in taxpayer money to the DEP “as a means of effectively closing this matter”, the letter read.

The DEP explained that the $6,000 is for two specific violations with Lawrenceville’s water system: its delayed response in getting a new certified water operator and using a stick to plug a bullet hole in the water storage tank.

Tree branch sealed with unknown epoxy material used to plug Lawrenceville Borough’s water storage tank (Photo: DEP)

The DEP said that as of Oct. 20, Lawrenceville has obtained a certified operator and patched the hole in the tank.

The civil penalty assessment document from the DEP explained that the Borough had been without licensed water and sewer operator since the previous operator resigned in May 2022. Then in June, the DEP was made aware of what it said was a bullet hole in the side of the water storage tank, sealed with an “unknown epoxy”. Then in August, the agency found that the Borough had plugged the hole with a stick.

The Lawrenceville council has until November 11 to send the payment. The DEP said it would “evaluate options for further action” if the Borough fails to pay the fine.

Lawrenceville Councilmember Cyndy Burrows told 18 News that the delayed responses by the deeply-divided Council and the Sewer & Water Committee are only hurting the people in the Borough.

“All I can say is it’s very sad the Sewer & Water Committee ignore DEP requirements and now it costs the taxpayers money,” Burrows said in a statement to 18 News. “I thought we were elected to improve the Boro, not bankrupt and run it into the ground.”

Throughout the months and years of outstanding violations, investigation from the DEP and Federal Environmental Protection Agency, and brown water running from their faucets, tensions have grown high. Residents have expressed their frustrations at the inaction, with many pointing their fingers at Council president Chilson and calling on him to resign.