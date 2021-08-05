Despite the national nursing shortage, recruitment at local hospitals has been a success

(WETM) – A national nursing shortage is concerning healthcare workers and hospitals everywhere. In preparation for another wave of COVID, local hospitals are trying various recruiting methods to get more nursing staff.

Nurse recruiting is a challenge for everyone at this current time. The pressure is on, as concerns of the Delta Variant are rising. Local hospitals are proactively preparing for an increase in COVID cases. They need as much nursing staff as they can get.

Local hospitals have been utilizing many different recruiting methods and incentives to attract nurses to work there. Arnot Health and Guthrie Hospital have been offering bonus programs, benefit plans, tuition assistance, and utilizing social media.

“Linked-In has been fantastic, and social media in itself is a great network to get nursing staff here to Arnot health,” said Stephany Achterberg, nurse recruiter at Arnot Health.

So far, local hospitals say they have been successful in their recruiting endeavors. Especially, with a new graduating class, in May, on the job market.

“We have brought in recently close to 70 newly licensed RN’s from the nursing schools which is phenomenal,” said Deb Raupers, Executive Vice President Chief Nursing Officer for Guthrie Healthcare.

Even though there has been a success with recruiting, they still have to outsource to travel nurses from time to time when staffing is low. But despite the lower staffing in the area, both Arnot Health and Guthrie Hospital have said that in emergency and dramatic increase in covid cases, they are prepared for that.