Detour coming for W. Water Street construction, project expected to be completed this summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction is ramping up on the West Water Street Improvement Project in downtown Elmira.

According to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery, the project is scheduled to be completed by July 30, 2021.

All of the water main work under the road has been completed, and Spectrum/Charter began the relocation of their cable and fiber lines in March.

Work has also begun on abandoning the areaways and both the gas has been moved and the electrical conduit is in. There is still some electrical work to do before the areaways can be filled.

A detour will likely be established on Monday, April 12 and will utilize much of the same detour as the Main Street Bridge.

Final paving is scheduled for early July.

According to the city’s website, the West Water Street Improvement Project will improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, as well as the safety of pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle traffic.

Plans are also to update the landscape and aesthetics of the sidewalks to establish community identity.

“I think downtown is really coming a long way in the last couple of years and a lot of projects are coming up there going to make people want to be there we’re trying to make it a much more enjoyable experience,” said Avery.

Funding for revamping the West Water Street corridor comes from the Federal Highway Administration, City of Elmira, New York State Department of Transportation, Elmira Water Board, and a portion of the $10 million Elmira received in 2016 from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.