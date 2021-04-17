Developing: Liberty Township rollover accident with 5 passengers

(WETM) – At approximately 4:00 p.m., 18 News received a report of a motor vehicle accident in Liberty Township, where a vehicle rolled over and was in a ditch adjacent to the roadway.

The accident occurred in the area of Urban and Beuterstown Roads. All five passengers were under the age of 18 and it appears they refused medical care. Allegedly, there was a report of blood on the windshield.

Local fire and police responded to the accident. 18 News will update this story as more information becomes available.