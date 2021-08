KNOXVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – A disaster emergency has been declared in Knoxville Borough due to significant flood damage.

The borough says that the drinking water has been deemed safe and that bottled water can be picked up at the fire hall. The Red Cross is also set up at the fire hall to assist residents as needed.

Any residents with flood damage should report it to the borough office by calling 814-326-4126.

Roads remain closed throughout Tioga County due to the severe flooding.