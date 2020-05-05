Disaster loans available for agricultural businesses impacted by COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Agricultural businesses in the area have a second chance for the Small Business

Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

The EIDL reopening is for agricultural businesses previously ineligible for the program and engaged in the production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural related industries.

Those who have already applied under the streamlined application (March 30 to program closure) do not need to re-apply. New non-agricultural business applications will not be accepted.

“We encourage agriculture businesses to learn more about the options available to them during this time including the EIDL,” said Steuben County Cornell Cooperative Extension Executive Director Tess McKinley. “Another program to consider is Harvest New York, which is an initiative to help local Food Banks connect to the farming community. We’re here to support the community, including our local farmers, during this time.”

The portal will be opened for a limited period, and it is recommended that applications be submitted as soon as possible at http://www.sba.gov/Disaster