NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On National Doctor’s Day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking for the public to support healthcare workers.

On Monday morning, Cuomo visited the USNS Comfort, which is now in New York City Harbor. The ship will not be used for coronavirus patients, but as the overflow for other hospital patients. The ship is capable of housing 1,000 patients, and has a full staff, including operating rooms, pharmacists, and all necessary medical equipment and supplies.