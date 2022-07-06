BEACON, N.Y. (WETM) – The man who killed a 15-year-old girl in Watkins Glen 22 years ago was up for parole last month, but according to the NYS Corrections Department, he requested a postponement until later this year.

Joshua Horein, 37, was originally up for parole the week of June 20, 2022, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. However, DOCCS told 18 News that on June 21, Horein’s interview with the Parole Board was postponed six months at his own request.

His next hearing is scheduled to take place in December 2022.

Horein is currently in the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County convicted of killing 15-year-old Amber Brockway in Watkins Glen 22 years ago. He was 16 years old at the time of the killing. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for beating his classmate to death.

The June 2022 hearing followed an unexpected special hearing in December 2021 when he was denied parole again.