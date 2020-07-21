Doctors urge parents to check kids for ‘super lice’ even with social distancing in place

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/WGN) – Every year, almost like clockwork, as schools open back up, cases of lice see an uptick as children congregate in classrooms. However, with social distancing in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, cases of lice have seen a significant downturn.

Doctors still urge parents to be on the lookout for lice, even with the distancing measures in place. When kids would return to school, lice checkers would do the job of finding the tiny parasites on kids and make sure they were treated properly. Now, doctors say that is a job for parents as a stronger strain of lice dubbed “super lice” is starting to see cases across the country.

Lice, over the years of treatment, similar to other bacterial means of infection develop a resistance to conventional treatment measures. The lice select for genetics and essentially design themselves to be resistant to treatment measures after being subject to it.

Dr. Heavner, System Chief of Pediatrics at Guthrie Medical said that treating lice is a challenge and the rule is to treat everyone who lives under the same roof as the original patient regardless of age.

He said that he usually prescribes permethrin, which usually comes as a cream that you can place on the scalp and leave for an amount of time. In the case of the lice not being cured from that, you can be prescribed malathion, however since it is flammable, extreme caution must be taken.

He also warned against home remedies saying that there may be anecdotal evidence, but the real cures lay with the medicine.