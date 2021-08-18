Dog escapes from local kennel; has not been seen in weeks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On June 25, Robert McNett and Jennifer Westervelt dropped their three dogs at Woofs, Wags and Wiggles for an overnight stay while they went camping. When they returned the following day, two of his dogs were returned to him and the other was missing.

“I thought it was some kind of big joke until I went to the back room to pick up the dogs and there were literally only two there,” McNett told 18 News.

Surveillance video shows his three dogs escaping out of their kennel area. More than 20 minutes later, an employee is seen closing a kennel gate with the dogs still outside of the kennel in the secondary containment zone. The employee goes back inside the facility. The three dogs are then seen gathered at the back of the secondary containment zone and one escapes into the back wooded area of the property. Unicorn the dog was never seen again and has been missing for more than seven weeks.

Woofs, Wags and Wiggles owner Tara Radford says the footage shows the dog leaving, but claims there is another fence in the back of the property.

“The footage I have received on my ADT camera security system does in fact show that the dog escaped underneath one of several fences that we had put in place as a perimeter fence,” Radford said.

The video does not show an employee in camera view when the dog escapes.

McNett and Westervelt say the kennel has not refunded their boarding fees, but Radford claims they have not asked for one. Radford continued to ensure her facility is safe and this is the first, only and last dog to escape. The dog owners just want their companion back home.