Crews respond to a house fire in the Town of Wheeler on April 19, 2023 that killed one dog and left another injured.

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) – A dog was killed and another was injured in a house fire in the Town of Wheeler Wednesday morning, but officials said the owners of the house weren’t home and were uninjured.

The fire was first reported on State Route 53 in the Town of Wheeler around 10:15 a.m. on April 19, 2023. According to 3rd Assistant Chief Hill with the Bath Fire Department, a dog was killed and another was injured and sent to the vet.

A reporter on the scene said crews were finishing putting out the fire just before noon.

Hill said the fire started in the kitchen, spread to the second floor, and caused significant damage water and smoke inside and breaking several windows, giving more air to the blaze. However, the outside walls of the house didn’t show many signs of being burned.

The cause and extent of the fire are currently unknown. At least five departments responded to the blaze, including Kanona, Hammondsport, Pulteney, Bath VA, Avoca and Prattsburgh.