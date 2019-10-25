Dog sought by Chemung County Health Department after biting incident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is seeking your assistance in locating a dog that was involved in a biting incident that occurred near the intersection of Hoffman and W. Clinton Streets in the City of Elmira.

The bite occurred Friday, October 18, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

The biting dog is described as a large brown retriever type and was being walked by a woman, approximately 40-60 years old with shorter length white hair.

The woman was also walking a second, smaller dog, black and/or brown in color.

Both dogs were leashed.

If you own this dog or have any information on how to contact the owner, please call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2019 (737-2044 after hours).