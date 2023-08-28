HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Thorne Street Pool will be hosting its 18th Annual Doggy Dip Day for the last three days of the month in Horseheads.

The event will take place on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 and will host two sessions per day. The first session will begin at noon and will last until 2:30 p.m. and the second session will begin at 4 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m. The fee for the event is $5 per dog. Two dogs are permitted per owner.

Some general rules for the event include the following:

Each dog must have a separate registration form filled out for the event

Dog owners must clean up after their pet

Each dog must have current rabies vaccinations

Dogs may be released from their leash upon entering the pool deck area as long as they remain under the owner’s control at all times and remain non-aggressive

Any dog that becomes aggressive will be asked to leave with no refund.

To register for the event, visit the Village of Horseheads Parks & Recreation website.