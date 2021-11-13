Dollhouse and Miniatures exhibit coming to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The National Soaring Museum will be having its 5th Annual Dollhouse and Miniatures Exhibit starting Nov. 20.

Area miniaturists have brought their many dollhouses and room boxes together at the museum to present a must-see exhibit that is fun for the whole family, especially during the holidays.

This exhibit will continue through the winter months during regular museum hours. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during January and February, but open all other days.

Admission to the exhibit is included in the regular museum admission of $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children 7-18, with children 6 and under are free.

The museum also has family rates for $25 which includes two adults and two or more children/grandchildren.

The museum is located on Harris Hill at 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira N.Y.

For more information, call the museum at: 607-734-3128 or visit the museum website at www.soaringmuseum.org.