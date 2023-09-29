ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A dedication ceremony will take place at City Hall next week to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Elmira.

On Monday, Oct. 2, Mayor Dan Mandell will make a public announcement declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in City Hall around 12:30 p.m.

Following the announcement, Mayor Mandell will commence the inaugural Domestic Violence Awareness Purple Wreath Dedication Ceremony. The wreath will remain in City Hall for the entire month of October to acknowledge and remember those lost to abuse and to bring awareness for the continuing need to advocate for abuse survivors.

The City of Elmira has provided local community resources that are available for victims of domestic violence: