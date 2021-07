ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Domino’s Pizza will be opening on Oakwood Ave. in Elmira Heights, according to a sign placed outside the store.

The new location would be the third in Chemung County along with one on Grand Central Ave. in Horseheads and Maple Ave. in Elmira.

18 News has reached out to Domino’s for more information on the new location.