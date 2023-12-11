ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 4-H Homeschool Science Club is accepting donations for the Chemung County Nursing Facility until the end of this week.

The club is looking for donations of necessities and entertainment items to give to residents of the facility in the spirit of Christmas. Members of the club will collect and sort the donations, as well as sing Christmas carols at the facility while the gifts are being delivered to residents.

A tote for donations is located outside the 4-H building at the fairgrounds located at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira. Items will be accepted until Dec. 15. If you would like to donate, here are the items that they are looking for:

Pens, colored pencils and crayons

Word circle books (large print and no kid themes)

Gently used or new stuffed animals

CDs containing 80’s and 90’s music

Bingo daubers

Decks of cards

Small bottles of hand lotion, aftershave, body spray and shampoo

Soap

Hair brushes and combs

Christmas cards are also welcome if you would like to provide one with your donations. Gifts will be delivered to residents by a local community member playing Mrs. Claus in memory of her husband, who played Santa for years.