ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A variety of items are being collected for the homeless and those in need in the Elmira area for a giveaway event that will take place in March.

Donations will be accepted for both the months of January and February. All donated items can be dropped off on any Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mystery Unicorn Magic Art Studio at 120 South Main Street in Horseheads. Alternate drop-off times can be arranged by contacting 607-259-9250.

If you’re interested in donating, the following items are being collected:

Men’s, women’s, children and baby clothes and shoes

Kid and baby toys

Stuffed animals

Gloves and hats

Socks

Nonperishable foods and unopened drinks

Bedding, sleeping bags, pillows and blankets

Easter baskets and basket stuffers

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps and wipes

Brushes, combs and hair accessories

Deodorant, lotion, razors and lip balm

Wash cloths and towels

Hand warmers

Reusable bags, pouches and backpacks

Coats, hoodies and coverups

The giveaway event will take place on March 23, 2024. The donated supplies will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the H&R Block in the old Tops parking lot on South Main Street in Elmira.