ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A variety of items are being collected for the homeless and those in need in the Elmira area for a giveaway event that will take place in March.
Donations will be accepted for both the months of January and February. All donated items can be dropped off on any Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mystery Unicorn Magic Art Studio at 120 South Main Street in Horseheads. Alternate drop-off times can be arranged by contacting 607-259-9250.
If you’re interested in donating, the following items are being collected:
- Men’s, women’s, children and baby clothes and shoes
- Kid and baby toys
- Stuffed animals
- Gloves and hats
- Socks
- Nonperishable foods and unopened drinks
- Bedding, sleeping bags, pillows and blankets
- Easter baskets and basket stuffers
- Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps and wipes
- Brushes, combs and hair accessories
- Deodorant, lotion, razors and lip balm
- Wash cloths and towels
- Hand warmers
- Reusable bags, pouches and backpacks
- Coats, hoodies and coverups
The giveaway event will take place on March 23, 2024. The donated supplies will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the H&R Block in the old Tops parking lot on South Main Street in Elmira.