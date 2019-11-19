Donations overwhelm Hornell Partners for Growth

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After the massive fire on Preston Avenue in the City of Hornell that displaced 21 people, donations started pouring into many support groups across Steuben County.

The Hornell Partners for Growth has called for a stoppage in donations, even though they are appreciated because they need to inventory everything they currently have.

Currently housed in the Hornell Community Arts Center, the Hornell Partners for Growth have filled the space with donations of clothing, toys, toiletries, and food.

For now, they cannot accept any more donations, but when they are ready to receive donations they will announce what they need on their Facebook page. They ask for boxes and volunteers to help get through the donations.