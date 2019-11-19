Donations pouring in for Hornell Fire victims

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The smoke has just stopped rolling off what once were 7 homes on Preston Avenue in the City of Hornell. Over 20 people were displaced, losing everything in the process.

Though it is the cold season in Hornell, the amount of love and support for the families affected by the fire is heartwarming.

The Campbell Savona Community Support Group immediately started taking donations that will directly support the families affected by the fire. The founder said that the amount of donations they have received in the last couple of days has been overwhelming.

Going forward, they specifically ask for toiletries, like shampoo, and baby items.

The Campbell Community Support Group has a proud history of helping those in need.