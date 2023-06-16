WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – While the warm weather is here and many people want to spend time outside with their families, officials in Watkins Glen are asking the village to respect the fact that one park’s jungle gym is off-limits for the time being.

Watkins Glen posted a reminder that the caution tape around the small jungle gym within LaFayette Park is there for a reason. According to the Village, people have been removing the caution tape and snow fence regularly.

“Please, for the safety of your children, respect the fact that it is unsafe and the Village is working on a repair,” the reminder said.

The announcement also said tearing down the snow fence is a violation and the Village won’t be responsible if someone gets hurt because of “ignoring the obvious warning signs”.