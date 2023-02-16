ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Moviegoers in Ithaca can breathe a sigh of relief. The Regal Stadium 14 in the Ithaca Mall won’t be closing for now, a month after the chain’s parent company announced almost 40 locations would be shutting their doors.

Last month, Regal’s parent company Cineworld filed a motion in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court, announcing that the leases of 39 Regal theater locations would be rejected on February 15. Among the dozens of locations was Stadium 14 in the Shops at Ithaca Mall.

However, February 15 has come and gone, and the theater is still open for business. The company even said that list of 39 wasn’t official.

Management at the mall confirmed with 18 News that the theater will remain open and said its “fingers are crossed” that it will stick around for the long haul. According to the management, there are no plans on the horizon to close the theater.

Regal also confirmed that the theater would stay open, saying, “That list was not official or verified. As of right now, that theatre will remain open for business.”

But while Ithaca’s big screens will still play, a search of Regal’s website and its locations showed that nine locations on that list of 39 did close, as of 1:00 p.m. on February 16. These include theaters in Ohio, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nebraska, and Nevada. Other New York locations on the closings list—including the only IMAX screen in Buffalo—are still open.

Regal directed 18 News to its media contact for clarification on the court filing and what this means for the rest of the locations; we are still waiting to hear back.