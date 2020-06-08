Downtown Grind opens for outdoor dining

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’ve been craving to eat-out, Downtown Grind is welcoming customers to dine right in front of their store again starting today.

Now they can’t serve any food or beverages in the restaurant at this time but can do to-go and outdoor dining.

The owner, Sara Caldwell, said she received the green light for outdoor dining last week from the city.

“We are really excited to be serving our community again, I didn’t think after a year and a half of being open that we’d be closing and reopening six weeks later but here we are,” Caldwell. “Currently, we’re not allowed to serve food or drinks inside, we can serve outside.”

They already had customers this afternoon taking advantage of outdoor seating with today’s beautiful weather.

The restaurant also has temporarily adjusted their hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caldwell said to take advantage of the outdoor seating, since she’s not sure how long the city will allow it.