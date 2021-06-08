Dozens rally in solidarity with Palestine

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Dozens of activists and religious leaders came together in Corning to stand up and speak out against the escalating violence Palestinians are facing in the Middle East.

Over the past few months, more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, have died in the conflict. In Israel, 13 people, including two children, have been killed.

Activists at the rally told 18 News they believe it’s their duty to raise their voices and listen to their Palestinian neighbors who have been silenced for too long.

“This is about power,” one activist said. “And terrible things are happening because one group has all the power.”

A bill to promote and protect the human rights of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation was also delivered to Rep. Tom Reed’s office.

“The bill [also] wants the taxpayer dollars not to go to the Israeli government who, at this time, is committing aggression, occupation and hypocrisy,” Dr. Najeeb Rehman of the Southern Tier Muslims Association said.

Activists said that most importantly, their goal was to bring attention and change to the oppression Palestinians, particularly Palestinian children, have faced for decades.