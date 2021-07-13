Dozens rescued during Tioga County flooding overnight

ROSEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Dozens of residents were evacuated overnight in Tioga County due to rising floodwaters.

According to First News Now, at 7:32 p.m. a water rescue was requested at a trailer park in the area of Benson Ave and Benedict Lane where several homes were surrounded by water. Firefighters and boats were brought in from surrounding communities, including Mansfield, Daggett, Blossburg, Tioga, and Wellsboro.

As this water rescue unfolded Route 549 to Roseville ended up closed north of Roseville as of 7:42 p.m. Millerton fire personnel closed down Route 549 at Bailey Creek Road. Route 549 was also closed at the Mansfield end of Bailey Creek Road as of 7:57 p.m.

Victims were taken to Roseville Methodist Church and to local motels in Mansfield. Some were able to return to their homes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Pictures posted by the Big Elm Fire Department showed the overnight rescue in Roseville.