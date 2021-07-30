Dr. Bashar Hanna begins appointment as Mansfield University interim president

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education selected Dr. Bashar Hanna to serve as interim president of Mansfield Univerity starting today, July 30.

Hanna succeeds president Charles Patterson, who earlier this month transitioned to become interim president of Shippensburg University.

“I am honored to have been selected for this role, and look forward to partnering with everyone at Mansfield on behalf of our students and their success,” Hanna said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen Mansfield University and ensure that high-quality, affordable education has a home in the Northern Tier.”

Hanna will continue to serve as president of Bloomsburg University, a position he’s held since 2017, and interim president of Lock Haven University, a position he was appointed to in February.

He also leads the team overseeing the Northeast Integration of three universities – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield – into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses and a single faculty and staff.