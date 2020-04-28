Dr. Terry remembers late LECOM student Daniel Manganaro

(WETM) – Daniel Manganaro, the victim in a canoe accident on Seneca Lake, was a recent graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

On April 25, six days after he went missing on the lake, the Yates County Sheriff’s Office called off the search and said Manganaro presumably drowned.

Dr. Richard Terry, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM, worked with Daniel while he was a student at the college.

“He was one of the brightest I’ve ever worked with,” said Dr. Terry. “A wonderful human being who would have made a wonderful physician.”

Dr. Terry says there has been discussion among those who knew Daniel to create a memorial scholarship fund, but nothing has been created as of yet.

Manganaro was also an accomplished wrestler at Horseheads High School. In 2011, he won the Section IV Wrestling Championship and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. Also a STAC overall champion, Manganaro went on to excel at Ursinus College where he qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament.