AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:39 PM

The dreary and gloomy weather is here to start our Wednesday. Rain is moving through the Twin Tiers and will taper off this morning. There is some patchy fog this morning as well. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Drier weather moves in late morning but we hang onto the clouds today. A stray light shower is possible into this afternoon. Highs today rise into the low 60s. Our best chance for rain returns tonight as an area of low pressure moves in from the West. Rain moves into tonight and holds through Thursday. It will be a rainy day on Thursday as widespread rain moves through. This will be the heaviest of rain we see this week. Temperatures on Thursday rise into the low to mid 50s.

Our active weather pattern takes us into the end of the week and beginning of the weekend as we see showers both days. Temperatures also rise into the 50s both days. Stray showers linger into Sunday and aside from that we stay mostly cloudy. Highs are near 50 on Sunday. There is a slight chance for a shower on Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, we deal with stubborn clouds. We are also above average into next week with highs in the 60s and near 70.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN EARLY, DRYING OUT INTO AFTERNOON, RAIN RETURNS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter