Drive Away Hunger Campaign raises over $12,000 for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday First Heritage Federal Credit Union presented a check for $12,300 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier through the Annual Drive Away Hunger Campaign.

First Heritage and 12 area car dealerships raised money through the annual campaign, which will help more than 36,000 individuals and families in the Southern Tier.

Up to $30 was donated for each new auto loan financed with First Heritage in April and May.

“Having his partnership with First Heritage Federal Credit Union and the partnership with all the dealerships is greatly humbling and important for our community to continue to provide meals especially during these difficult times,” said Katherine Strawser, Community Engagement Manager for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.