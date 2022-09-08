HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month.

For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they have a BINGO.

The event will be hosted on September 23, 2022, at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, 170 Fairview Rd. in Horseheads. Bingo is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will conclude at 2:30 p.m.

Participants must be 60+ years old. Space is limited, and registration is required by calling (607) 737-5520

The Department of Aging previously hosted an event at Chapel Park last May. Beth Stranges, the director of the Chemung County Department of Aging said that the event is “an effort to combat social isolation and loneliness that has been increasing during the Pandemic, the Chemung County Department of Aging has been working diligently to find options to engage with community members in a fun and safe manner.”