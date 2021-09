CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is hosting four more drive-through COVID vaccine clinics through the end of September.

The clinics will offer all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The clinics will be open Setpember 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 103 Washington Street in Elmira.

Masks are required at all clinics.