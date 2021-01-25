Drive-thru ATM proposed for Carl Proper Drive in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board has received a proposal to install a drive-thru ATM on Carl Proper Drive next to the 100 West Water Street apartment building.

Fagan Engineers submitted a site plan for the nine foot wide lane that would include an island separating it from Carl Proper Drive. The project was referred to the planning board by the City of Elmira.

Plans do not name which bank would operate the ATM, though the 100 West Water Street building has a Wells Fargo branch location inside. A timeline for approval or when construction would start was also not laid out in the plans.

An Environmental Assessment Form in the plan says the drive-thru would not result in a substantial increase in traffic.

Documents for the plan can be reviewed below.

18 News has reached out to the property owner and Fagans for more information on the project.