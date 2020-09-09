Drive-thru COVID testing at Chemung County Fair Grounds after cluster found linked to Horseheads Church

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at the Chemung County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning.

This testing site opened a day after the Health Department informed the public of a cluster of COVID-19 cases that are linked to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads.

It’s unclear how many total cases have been connected to the church, but the cases have been classified as a cluster by the county health departments.

Schuyler County Director of Public Health Deborah A Minor tells 18 News that one Schuyler County resident connected to the church has tested positive. It’s believed that there are multiple Chemung County residents connected to the church who have tested positive.

18 News has reached out to the church for comment but have not heard back at this time.