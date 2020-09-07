Driver arrested after Pine City hit and run, police chase

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Kassi Townsand, 22, was arrested after a hit and run in Pine City on Sunday, according to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

The accident happened at the intersection of Sagetown Road and Rt. 328 and police were called to the Pizza Hut parking lot in Southport where the complainant called.

Townsand allegedly fled the scene in a black Mazda 3 and was seen by a sheriff’s deputy on the Clemens Center Parkway near E. Miller Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled and started a high-speed chase.

The deputy called off the chase due to the speed and dangerous driving of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found to be parked in the rear of a home on Franklin Street in the City of Elmira at Townsand’s home.









Townsand was taken into custody without incident and was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and issued tickets for Speed Unreasonable, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd, Operating a Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Unlicensed Operator, and Failing to Signal a turn. All tickets are returnable to Elmira City Court on 09/25/20.