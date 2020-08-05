Driver charged after hitting fence outside Hendy Ave. Elementary

(WETM) – Braeden Roberts, 26 of Elmira, has been charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding, and deviating from a direct course after he allegedly struck the fence outside of Hendy Avenue Elementary School the morning of August 2.

West Elmira Police say that a single vehicle struck and damaged a section of the school’s perimeter fence and that there were no injuries.

Roberts allegedly fled the scene and later turned himself over to West Elmira Police.

Elmira City School District tells 18 News that they are “still completing the process with the insurance company” and have to get some quotes to fix the fence.