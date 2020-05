ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident on Fulton Street in Elmira on Saturday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene of the accident. Elmira Police is searching for the driver of the motorcycle. Elmira Police told 18 News that the driver was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

