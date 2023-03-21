WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The driver of a truck that hit and killed a 72-year-old woman in West Elmira back in January will not face charges beyond a traffic ticket, according to the District Attorney.

The Chemung County DA’s office said that the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk for the January 26, 2023 crash. There are no other charges pending, according to the DA.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was turning left onto W. Water Street from Glen Ave. around 1:20 p.m. when he hit a 72-year-old woman from Pine City walking her dog in the crosswalk, police said. The woman was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and later died.

Earlier in March, 18 News filed a Freedom of Information Act Request for more details on the crash not released by police. Officials haven’t released the name of the victim or the driver.