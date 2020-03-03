Teen rescued after car submerges in Susquehanna River

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Rescue crews helped save the life of a teenage driver after a witness noticed tire marks going off Sheshequin Road and into the Susquehanna River.

On Feb. 29 around 7:40 a.m. Athens Police responded to a call for a car in the river. The driver was found clinging to the side of a red truck in the river and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

A witness told police that the red truck passed them at a high rate of speed on the snowy roadway.

The vehicle was removed from the river on Saturday, March 2 due to high water conditions.