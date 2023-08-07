ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department confirmed on Monday that no charges will come to the driver who hit and killed Seth Truax on the Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira back in April.

Police say that the investigation was completed and turned over to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

After looking over the investigation and the evidence, police say the District Attorney decided not to file charges.

Truax was struck by a vehicle on Clemens Center Parkway back around 2 a.m. on April 16, 2023, Truax was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Following Truax’s death there were talks of speed regulations for Clemens Center Parkway, as many residents claim motorists go too fast on the road.

18 News conducted a test with a radar gun from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office back in April 2023.

During our test, we only clocked two cars going above 50mph in three separate testing areas.

Data gathered from the Elmira Police Department over the last five for traffic-related incidents on Clemens Center Parkway shows that 27 speeding tickets were given from 2018 to 2022, three deaths were recorded and 296 non-fatal accidents were reported in that same time frame.

When it comes to data for pedestrians and bicyclists against vehicles, two deaths were reported in the span of 2018 to 2022, and eight non-fatal incidents were reported from 2018 to 2022.