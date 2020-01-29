Drivers dies after suffering medical episode, crashing vehicle

Breaking News
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – John Pendleton of Pine City was pronounced dead after an accident in Southport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says Pendleton may have suffered a medical episode, which caused his vehicle to veer off Pennsylvania Ave. and hit a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

Pendleton was transported to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Pine City, and Southport Volunteer Fire Departments and Erway Ambulance.

