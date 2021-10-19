Drop-off points in Schuyler County for Drug Take-Back Day

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in this weekend’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

You can drop off any unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs at the Odessa Fire Department, Tyrone Fire Department from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. You can also drop them off any time at the Public Safety Building on 10th Street in Watkins Glen, or during normal business hours at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will also take part in the event, with multiple drop-off locations in Elmira on October 23 during the same time.