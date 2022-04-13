(WETM) – Coalitions in the Twin Tiers are preparing for National Drug Take-Back day at the end of the month, making sure the community knows how to drop off expired or unused prescription drugs.

Saturday April 30 is National Drug Take-Back Day, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration has created a search database to find the nearest location to you to properly dispose of unused or expired prescription medication. Drop off points will be located across the Twin Tiers, in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tioga and Bradford Counties.

National Drug Take-Back Day officially begins at 10:00 a.m. on April 30, with most locations open until 2:00 p.m.

Anyone returning medication should keep it in its original container with the original label intact, though the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said your name can be blacked out. All ointments, medicines, and sprays are accepted. Chemung County is also now accepting sharp needles.

The Tioga County Partnership for Community Health in Pennsylvania said, “The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Spread the word to your friends and family… You never know who you could be helping.”

Friday, April 15 is also National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day, according to the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee.

Below is a map with drop-off locations for medications on April 30 across the Twin Tiers. The map will be updated as more locations announce their drop-off points.