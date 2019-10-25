Drug Take Back Initiative locations in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Nationwide prescription Drug “Take Back” Initiative on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chemung County residents are being encouraged to turn in their expired and unused prescription medications for proper disposal. Residents are asked to keep the medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may blacken out their name.

All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted as well as vaping devices with cartridges as long as the batteries have been removed.

Residents can drop off their medications at the following locations with no questions asked:

Southport Volunteer Fire Department 1001 Carl St. Elmira, New York 14904

West Elmira Fire Department 1299 W. Water St. Elmira, New York 14905